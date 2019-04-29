Rypien officially signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Rypien's contract apparently features a six-figure guarantee, which is a significant amount for an undrafted player. Joe Flacco and second-round pick Drew Lock should begin the season as the team's top-two quarterbacks, while Rypien is likely to be in direct competition with Kevin Hogan and Garrett Grayson.