Rypien completed 21 of 26 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.

Rypien was filling in for the injured Russell Wilson (concussion) and managed the game effectively. He threw almost exclusively in the short areas of the field -- his longest completion went for only 19 yards -- and his lone touchdown of the game came on a three-yard touchdown toss to Eric Tomlinson midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's win, so it's likely that Rypien will return to a backup role for a Week 16 matchup against the Rams.