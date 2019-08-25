Rypien entered Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams on the fourth series and completed 14 of 23 passes for 80 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

With rookie Drew Lock (thumb) set to miss the start of the regular season, Rypien is officially in contention for the No. 2 job behind Joe Flacco as per coach Vic Fangio himself. However, his performance Saturday wasn't anything that would seemingly advance his case by any appreciable degree. The 23-year-old's minuscule 3.5 yards per attempt certainly speaks to how close to the vest he played while logging extensive action. Rypien will have one more opportunity to show what he's capable of in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cardinals.