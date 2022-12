Rypien will start Sunday against the Cardinals, as Russell Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wilson successfully passed concussion protocol, but the 3-10 Broncos will keep their pricey starting quarterback out in Week 15 out of an abundance of caution. As a result, Rypien will be tabbed for his second start of the season at home against a Cardinals defense that's giving up a league-high 26.8 points per game.