Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets on Thursday. He also rushed for minus-5 yards on five carries.

Rypien had quite the rollercoaster of a first NFL start, providing a fair share of highlights and regrettable moments during the surprisingly high-scoring win. The Boise State product almost derailed the game with a pair of second-half interceptions over a span of four attempts, with one of the picks being returned for a touchdown by Pierre Desir to bring the Jets to within 27-25 with 10:45 remaining. However, to his credit, Rypien righted the ship by subsequently leading a pivotal nine-play, 40-yard drive highlighted by a 31-yard completion to Tim Patrick that put the ball in field-goal range. Rypien also connected with rookie Jerry Jeudy earlier in the game on a 48-yard score, and outside of the miscues, he performed serviceably for a first-time starter that traveled a pair of time zones to play on a short week. He'll now have extra time to prepare for what could be a Week 5 start on the road against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 11 unless Drew Lock (shoulder) is deemed ready to return for that contest.