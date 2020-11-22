Rypien will be the backup quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins with Drew Lock (ribs) active and starting, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The 24-year-old split reps with Lock at practice throughout the week, but he'll remain in the backup role with the regular starter cleared to play. Rypien hasn't seen the field since playing one offensive snap Week 7 against the Chiefs.
