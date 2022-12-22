Rypien will serve as the backup to Russell Wilson in Sunday's contest against the Rams after head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that Wilson cleared the concussion protocol and will reclaim starting duties following a one-game absence, Zack Kelberman of SI.com reports.

Wilson actually cleared the five-step protocol last Friday, but his lack of practice time leading up to the Week 15 contest prompted the Broncos to hold him out of the matchup with the Cardinals. Rypien proceeded to pick up his second start of the season and guided the Broncos to a 24-15 win, completing 21 of 26 pass attempts for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Though Rypien helped Denver end a five-game losing streak, he never appeared to be a serious threat to earn more starts over a healthy Wilson, given what the Broncos invested into acquiring the former Seattle quarterback this past offseason.