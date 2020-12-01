Rypien was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Following an unprecedented situation that led to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton playing quarterback in Sunday's loss to the Saints, things are back to normal in Denver. Rypien, Drew Lock and Blake Bortles have all been restored from the COVID-19 list. Lock will start under center in the Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs.