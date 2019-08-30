Broncos' Brett Rypien: Serviceable in exhibition finale
Rypien completed eight of 11 attempts for 86 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also lost two yards on his two rushes.
Rypien got his interception out of the way early, as he was picked off at the Cardinals' 43 yard-line on his first drive. Then, following a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on which Rypien failed to throw a pass, he bounced back to help lead an 11-play, 73-yard march that culminated in a field goal. The Boise State product remains in contention for the No. 2 job behind Joe Flacco to open the season, with Kevin Hogan serving as his competition for that role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...