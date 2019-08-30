Rypien completed eight of 11 attempts for 86 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also lost two yards on his two rushes.

Rypien got his interception out of the way early, as he was picked off at the Cardinals' 43 yard-line on his first drive. Then, following a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on which Rypien failed to throw a pass, he bounced back to help lead an 11-play, 73-yard march that culminated in a field goal. The Boise State product remains in contention for the No. 2 job behind Joe Flacco to open the season, with Kevin Hogan serving as his competition for that role.