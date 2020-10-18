Rypien will serve as Drew Lock's backup Sunday against the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Rypien proved enough in his Week 4 start against the Jets, when he completed 19 of 31 passes (61 percent) for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, to earn the No. 2 quarterback job upon Lock's return to the lineup. Jeff Driskel is inactive as a result. Rypien won't play much this year as long as Lock stays healthy, but his short tryout could keep him in the Broncos' plans moving forward.
