Rypien completed four of eight passes for 16 yards and a touchdown with an interception after replacing Russell Wilson (concussion) late in Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City.

Entering the game with about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the ball at the Kansas City 16-yard line, Rypien wrapped up the drive with a seven-yard TD strike to Jerry Jeudy. It proved to be Denver's final points of the game, however, and Rypien's subsequent possessions featured a three-and-out in which he fumbled a snap but was able to recover it, and then an INT that effectively ended the game. If Wilson's concussion keeps him sidelined in Week 15, Rypien would make his second start of the year against a Cardinals defense that was tied for last in the league in TD passes allowed coming into Week 14.