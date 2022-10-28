Rypien will move back to the No. 2 quarterback role Sunday against the Jaguars in London with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirming that Russell Wilson (hamstring) is in line to start the contest, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

After concluding Week 8 prep with a full practice, Wilson has been deemed ready to take back the reins of the Denver offense after a one-game absence due to a hamstring strain. While Wilson was sidelined Week 7, Rypien wasn't able to uplift an already struggling Denver offense, completing just 24 of 46 pass attempts for 225 yards and an interception to go with nine yards on the ground in a 16-9 loss to the Jets.