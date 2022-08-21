Rypien completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown while adding nine yards on three carries in Saturday's 42-15 loss to the Bills.

Rypien entered the contest in the second half when the Broncos were already trailing the Bills 35-6, but the fourth-year signal caller made the most of his opportunity. The 26-year-old finds himself in a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot with veteran Josh Johnson, the latter of which signed with Denver this offseason. Based on the Broncos' first preseason game against the Cowboys, it seemed Johnson was beginning to separate himself in the competition, but Rypien's impressive performance against Buffalo will likely turn the heat up on the battle for the backup spot. If he has another solid performance in Denver's third preseason game against Minnesota on Aug. 27, Rypien could make a push for the No. 2 role as the coaching staff makes their final roster decisions ahead of the 2022 campaign.