Rypien signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 23-year-old spent most of November on the 53-man roster but was waived and rejoined the practice squad once Drew Locke (thumb) came off injured reserve. Joe Flacco's return from a neck injury isn't guaranteed, which could leave Rypien and Brandon Allen to fight for the backup job behind Locke.

