Rypien split reps in Thursday's practice with top quarterback Drew Lock (ribs), who was listed as a limited participant in the session, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

As Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches, the Broncos are viewing Lock as day-to-day after he came out of the Week 10 loss to the Raiders with a muscle strain and bruising to his ribs. The fact that Lock returned to the field in some fashion Thursday is an encouraging sign that he'll be ready to play once the weekend arrives, but head coach Vic Fangio is keeping Rypien prepared in the event Lock's condition takes a turn for the worse. Rypien previously picked up a start Week 4 while Lock was out with a shoulder injury, completing 19 of 31 attempts for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win over the Jets.