Rypien went 8-for-9 passing with 53 yards and an interception during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

The recent practice squad call-up stepped in for the ineffective Jeff Driskel Sunday after Driskel absorbed five sacks while throwing one touchdown and one INT in three-plus quarters of duty. Rypien was capable of leading the Broncos on an 11-play, 60-yard sequence during his lone offensive drive, completing eight consecutive passes before being intercepted by Mike Edwards near the goal line. It's unclear if recent signing Blake Bortles will be ready to suit up against the Jets on Thursday, but coach Vic Fangio was unwilling to designate a starting quarterback for Week 4 during Sunday's postgame press conference.