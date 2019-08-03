Broncos' Brett Rypien: Tosses touchdown in HOF Game
Rypien completed five of 10 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 14-10 win over the Falcons.
Rypien exited Thursday's game with better stats than the other two quarterbacks who dressed for the Broncos, but the performance was uneven. The rookie undrafted free agent sailed some passes early before finding a rhythm during Denver's late scoring drive. His fourth-down 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwann Winfree was more a 10-90 ball than a 50-50 pass, but it was solid outing. Fellow rookie Drew Lock still seems destined for the backup job, but a few more games like Thursday's could make it hard for Denver to try to stash Rypien on the practice squad.
