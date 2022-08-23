Rypien will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

With Denver's No. 2 quarterback competition heating up heading into the 2022 campaign, Rypien will start and play for the first half of the contest. The 26-year-old signal caller will have the chance to win the backup job if he has another strong performance similar to Week 2 of the preseason, in which he completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown against the Bills. Josh Johnson, however, has been impressive in his own right and offers a lot of experience as an eight-year veteran in the league. Rypien and Johnson will each get a half to prove that they deserve to be Russell Wilson's backup when the Broncos open their season against the Seahawks on Sept. 12.