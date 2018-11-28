Teammate Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) is out for the year, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. That should bump Parker up the depth chart.

Parker was targeted for the first time since Week 6 during Sunday's win over the Steelers. Heuerman exited late and now Parker figures to slot into the No. 2 role behind Matt LaCosse. Parker has just one career reception, so don't expect too much, but he does figure to get some opportunities Sunday against the Bengals 31st-ranked pass defense.