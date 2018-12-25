Parker brought in two of three targets for 10 yards in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday.

With Matt LaCosse (foot) inactive, Parker was the next man up in a depleted tight end corps. The 26-year-old now has back-to-back two-catch outings and five receptions overall in the last three games, but he's totaled just 33 yards over that stretch. Nevertheless, Parker will find himself in the primary tight end role once again in the Week 17 finale versus the Chargers if LaCosse is unable to suit up.