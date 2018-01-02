The Broncos signed Parker to a reserve/future contract Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

A third-year tight end out of Albany, Parker hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2015, when he made nine appearances with the Chiefs. He'll get the opportunity to take part in the Broncos' offseason program and make his case for a roster spot in training camp next summer.

