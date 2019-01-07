Broncos' Brian Parker: Works his way up depth chart
Parker concluded 2018 with five catches and 33 yards off of 10 targets.
Parker started the season on the practice squad and moved up following the season-ending ACL injury to Jake Butt. He didn't get too involved in the offense until Jeff Heuerman (ribs) went down for the year in Week 12. As a No. 2 tight end, Parker didn't show too much promise as an option in the passing game. Even if Heuerman departs in the off season, the competition brought on by Butt, Matt LaCosse, and Troy Fumagalli alone will make it difficult for Parker to make the squad.
