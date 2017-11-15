Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Dealing with minor chest issue

Osweiler is dealing with what Mike Klis of 9 News Denver refers to a minor chest issue.

Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, the Broncos "dialed back" Osweiler at Wednesday's practice, but Klis relays that at this stage the QB is still expected to start Sunday's game against the Bengals.

