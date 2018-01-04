Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Finishes year with six TDs
Osweiler completed 96 of 172 passes for 1,088 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions during the 2017 season. He added 64 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Osweiler lit up the hapless Colts in relief in Week 15, coming in for an injured Trevor Siemian and completing 70 percent of his passes, two scoring throws, and a big touchdown run. That was as good as the season got for the Arizona State product. He lost all four of his starts and failed to complete 58 percent of his passes or score multiple touchdowns in any other game. Osweiler was a necessary signing to start the season as he came on the cheap and was familiar with former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's scheme. With McCoy gone and Osweiler likely looking to get paid, his time in Denver is likely over -- again.
