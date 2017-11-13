Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start

Osweiler will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

While not exactly impressive, Osweiler at least looked competent in Sunday's 41-16 loss the Patriots, completing 18 of 33 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Broncos likely will give Paxton Lynch another look before the end of the season, but they aren't ready to go there just yet.