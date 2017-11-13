Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Getting another start
Osweiler will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
While not exactly impressive, Osweiler at least looked competent in Sunday's 41-16 loss the Patriots, completing 18 of 33 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Broncos likely will give Paxton Lynch another look before the end of the season, but they aren't ready to go there just yet.
More News
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Tosses touchdown in loss•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Starting again Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Picked twice•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Named new starting quarterback•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: May receive top job•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Handling backup duty Monday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...