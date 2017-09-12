Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Handling backup duty Monday
Osweiler will serve as Trevor Siemian's backup quarterback Monday against the Chargers due to the absence of Paxton Lynch (shoulder), Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Lynch was among Denver's first batch of inactives due to a sprained throwing shoulder, leaving Osweiler saddled with backup duties in the regular-season opener. He's poised to hold down the spot during Lynch's recovery, but If Siemian ever hits the sideline for some reason, Osweiler would earn his first snaps as a Bronco since Week 17 of the 2015 season.
