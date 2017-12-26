Osweiler will serve as the Broncos' backup quarterback Week 17 against the Chiefs with head coach Vance Joseph announcing Tuesday that Paxton Lynch (ankle) would take over as the starter, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Given Lynch's standing as a 2016 first-round pick, the Broncos have more incentive to give him a longer look under center than Osweiler, a known commodity who is bound for a free agency in the offseason. After Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Week 15 against the Colts, Osweiler took the reins of the offense in Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins, but that was largely because Lynch had only practiced fully once during the week leading up to the contest. With Lynch having recovered from the high-ankle sprain and in line to handle all of the first-team practice reps during the current week, Osweiler isn't expected to be called upon in the season finale unless Lynch gets hurts in the contest. Osweiler, who has completed 55.8 percent of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns against five interceptions in six games with Denver in 2017, isn't likely to attract interest as anything more than a backup wherever he lands in free agency after the season.