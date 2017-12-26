Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Likely to forfeit starting gig in Week 17
Osweiler is expected to return to a backup role Week 17 against the Chiefs with Broncos head coach Vance Joseph indicating that Paxton Lynch (ankle) will likely start the contest, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "Our goal is to see [Lynch] play, so absolutely," Joseph said following Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins. "If he's ready to go next week, he will probably play for us."
After shining in relief in the Week 15 win over the Colts after Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the contest, Osweiler garnered the start against Washington over Lynch with the latter still recovering from a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 12. An impending free agent, Osweiler isn't viewed as a long-term starting candidate for the Broncos, so it was always expected that Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, would direct the offense once he was over the ankle issue. Osweiler certainly didn't help his cause by turning the ball over twice and leading only two scoring drives Sunday, so if Lynch shows no significant limitations during practice this week, the second-year signal caller should get the call for the season finale. Osweiler, meanwhile, likely won't warrant consideration for a starting gig no matter where he signs this offseason.
