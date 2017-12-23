Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Likely Week 16 starter
Though the Broncos have not confirmed their Week 16 starter at QB, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver suggests that the "signs point to" Osweiler drawing the assignment.
Per the report, fellow signal-caller Paxton Lynch (ankle) isn't quite 100 percent at this stage, so it appears likely that he'll give way to Osweiler on Sunday against Washington, with Lynch a candidate to start next weekend against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Splits reps with Lynch•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Not guaranteed Week 16 start•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Stellar in emergency duty•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Drops to third on depth chart•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Reports of benching confirmed•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Reportedly out as starter•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.