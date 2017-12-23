Though the Broncos have not confirmed their Week 16 starter at QB, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver suggests that the "signs point to" Osweiler drawing the assignment.

Per the report, fellow signal-caller Paxton Lynch (ankle) isn't quite 100 percent at this stage, so it appears likely that he'll give way to Osweiler on Sunday against Washington, with Lynch a candidate to start next weekend against the Chiefs.