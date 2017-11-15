Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Limited by shoulder issue

Osweiler was limited at Wednesday's practice by a right shoulder issue, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Previous reports suggested that the QB was dealing with a minor chest injury, but his limitations Wednesday were related to an issue with his throwing shoulder. Osweiler is, nonetheless, still expected to start Sunday's game against the Bengals.

