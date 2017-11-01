Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Named new starting quarterback

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph informed the team Wednesday that Osweiler would start at quarterback Sunday against the Eagles, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

With incumbent starter Trevor Siemian turning the ball over seven times during the Broncos' three-game losing streak, Joseph decided that it was time for a change under center, with Osweiler getting the call over fellow backup Paxton Lynch, who is still working his way back to full health following a long absence due to a shoulder injury. Given the greater investment the Broncos have in Lynch as a 2016 first-round pick, it's possible that he'll get a look at some point this season, but not until Osweiler proves to be an untenable option. Once highly touted in his own right due to his impressive physical tools and pedigree as a 2012 second-round pick of the Broncos, Osweiler faltered mightily upon signing a massive contract with the Texans in March of 2016. In 15 games last season, Osweiler completed just 59 percent of his passes while tossing 16 interceptions against 15 touchdowns, with Houston subsequently giving up on him as its franchise quarterback. Osweiler, who signed with the Broncos after being cut by the Browns in training camp, is seemingly held in high esteem by the organization that drafted him, but it's still expected that Denver's offense game plan will lean heavily on its ground attack. If Osweiler can avoid the turnovers woes that befell Siemian, he'll have a good shot at holding off Lynch for the starting gig, but don't expect him to be an attractive fantasy commodity outside of formats that start two quarterbacks.