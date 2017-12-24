Osweiler will start at quarterback Sunday against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Both Osweiler and Paxton Lynch (ankle) will dress for the contest, but the latter will be limited to backup duties after only managing one full practice this week. Of the Broncos' three quarterbacks to take snaps this season, Osweiler has been the most productive performer, despite completing only 55.2 percent of his passes while posting 6.7 yards per attempt and a 5:4 TD:INT ratio. Though Osweiler will receive the nod Sunday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos turned the offense over to a healthier Lynch in the season finale Dec. 31 against the Chiefs, given the longer-term investment the organization has in the 2016 first-round pick.