Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Named Week 16 starter
Osweiler will start at quarterback Sunday against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Both Osweiler and Paxton Lynch (ankle) will dress for the contest, but the latter will be limited to backup duties after only managing one full practice this week. Of the Broncos' three quarterbacks to take snaps this season, Osweiler has been the most productive performer, despite completing only 55.2 percent of his passes while posting 6.7 yards per attempt and a 5:4 TD:INT ratio. Though Osweiler will receive the nod Sunday, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos turned the offense over to a healthier Lynch in the season finale Dec. 31 against the Chiefs, given the longer-term investment the organization has in the 2016 first-round pick.
More News
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Primed for starting duties Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: On track to start Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Likely Week 16 starter•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Splits reps with Lynch•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Not guaranteed Week 16 start•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Stellar in emergency duty•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...