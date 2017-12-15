Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Not guaranteed Week 16 start
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph wouldn't commit to Osweiler as the team's starting quarterback for the final two games of the season, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Denver has a vacancy for the starting role after incumbent Trevor Siemian partially dislocated his left shoulder in Thursday's win over the Colts, with Joseph announcing Friday that the injury would sideline Siemian for the remainder of the season. Osweiler, who was impressive in relief of Siemian on Thursday while completing 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns and adding another score on the ground, is the only signal caller on the roster who's currently healthy, but Joseph expressed optimism that Paxton Lynch (ankle) would be ready to suit up in Week 16. Despite Osweiler's stellar outing Thursday, he's not viewed as a long-term solution under center, whereas Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, still has some perceived upside. With that in mind, the 5-9 Broncos could have more incentive to have Lynch direct the offense the next two weeks if his ankle injury doesn't prove to be too much of a concern.
