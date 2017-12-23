Though the Broncos haven't announced a starting signal caller for Sunday's game against Washington, "all signs point" to Osweiler getting the assignment, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The report echoes the notion previously put forth by Mike Klis of 9 News Denver that the Broncos will give Paxton Lynch (ankle) added recovery time for him before a potential start in the season finale Dec. 31 against the Chiefs. Assuming Osweiler receives the starting nod Sunday, he'll be operating without the services of key wideouts Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh), who were both downgraded to out Saturday. As a result, the team's Week 16 receiving corps will be led by Demaryius Thomas, with Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie also on hand.