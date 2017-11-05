Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Picked twice
Osweiler completed 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Head coach Vance Joseph said earlier in the week that it was simple. If Osweiler played well, he'd play against against New England. Now, nothing is particularly simple. Osweiler started well, leading Denver down the field for a field goal on the team's opening drive, but then proceeded to make a number of ill-advised throws, including forcing a slant to Demaryius Thomas that led to a very short field for the Eagles. It's possible that, given so few options, Denver sticks with Osweiler against a less potent pass rush in New England, but -- at this point in the season -- Osweiler is essentially keeping the seat warm for whenever Paxton Lynch fully recovers from a preseason shoulder injury. Lynch practices all through this past week so the clock is likely ticking.
