Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Practices fully Thursday

Osweiler (right shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold relays that Osweiler threw well at Thursday's practice and is in line to start Sunday's game against the Bengals. While the Broncos' top signal-caller for Week 11 is already known, coach Vance Joseph has yet to decide whether Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian will be Osweiler's backup Sunday.

