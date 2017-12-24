Osweiler will start at quarterback Sunday against the Redskins, a Broncos teammate informed Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

The Broncos aren't expected to officially name a starter until shortly after inactives are released approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, so until then, Klis' player-sourced report might be the clearest indication that Osweiler will garner the nod over Paxton Lynch (ankle). Since the Broncos don't have any other healthy quarterbacks on the roster, it's expected that Lynch will dress as Osweiler's backup, but he may only be available in an emergency with the ankle issue likely impacting Lynch's ability. It's believed that the Broncos are eager to give Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, an extended look if he's healthy enough for the season finale Dec. 31 against the Chiefs, so Osweiler could head back to the bench following his presumptive start Sunday.