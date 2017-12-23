Though the Broncos haven't announced a starting signal-caller for Sunday's game against Washington, "all signs point to" Osweiler getting the assignment, the Denver Post reports.

The Post report echoes the notion previously put forth by Mike Klis of 9 News Denver that the Broncos will give Paxton Lynch (ankle) added healing time in order to try to get him healthy enough to start the Broncos' season finale on Dec. 31. Assuming Osweiler does get the starting nod Sunday, he'll be operating without the services of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh), who were both downgraded to out Saturday. As a result, the team's Week 16 wideout corps will be led by Demaryius Thomas, with Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie also on hand.