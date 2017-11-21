Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Reportedly out as starter
The Broncos plan to announce Paxton Lynch as their Week 12 starter Wednesday, with Osweiler expected to settle back into a backup role as a result, sources have informed Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.
Per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver, the Broncos' coaching staff hasn't informed any of the team's quarterbacks about who will start Sunday against the Raiders, but Osweiler always seemed likely to lose out on the gig once Lynch, who acted as the backup in Week 11 against the Bengals, was deemed healthy enough to play again after missing extended time with a right shoulder injury. Osweiler hasn't helped his case for retaining starting duties with the Broncos going 0-3 since he replaced Trevor Siemian atop the depth chart, with the signal caller completing just 53.1 percent of his passes and tossing four interceptions in those contests. The inexperienced Lynch carries similar concerns about his accuracy and ball security, but unlike Osweiler, he brings more mobility and untapped upside to the position, something the non-contending Broncos are surely interested in mining over the season's final stanza. Assuming Lynch does in fact garner the Week 12 start, it's unclear if Osweiler or Siemian would dress as his backup.
