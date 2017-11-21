Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Reports of benching confirmed

Confirming an earlier report, Osweiler will be benched for Sunday's game against the Raiders with the Broncos set to officially name Paxton Lynch as their new starting quarterback Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

After replacing the struggling Trevor Siemian as the team's starter in Week 9, Osweiler was always believed to be keeping the seat warm for Lynch, who had been inactive for the first 10 games of the season while recovering from a right shoulder sprain. Lynch was elevated to backup duties for Sunday's loss to the Bengals while Osweiler failed to spark the offensive for the third consecutive outing, completing 23 of 42 passes for 254 yards, a touchdown and an interception. With the Broncos eager to see what they have in Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick, in the midst of a losing season, Osweiler nor Siemian are likely to earn another look in a starting role the rest of the way, barring an injury to Lynch. It's unclear which of the two remaining signal callers will act as Lynch's understudy in the Week 12 matchup.