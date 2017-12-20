Osweiler and Paxton Lynch (ankle) split reps at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

With Trevor Siemian (shoulder) placed on injured reserve, the decision on a starter for Sunday's game in Washington likely will be determined by Lynch's health. The Broncos would like to get another look at the 2016 first-round pick over the final two weeks of the season, but it isn't clear that he'll actually be healthy enough to play. Lynch made his first practice appearance since November on Wednesday, and while he was healthy enough to handle some first-team work, he still appeared to be favoring his ankle, per Legwold. The Broncos likely will make a decision on their Week 16 starter before the weekend.