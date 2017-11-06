Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Starting again Sunday

Osweiler will start Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Osweiler was unable to spring the Broncos out of their offensive morass Sunday at Philadelphia, as the team's losing streak extended to four games on a season-low 226 yards of offense. Accounting for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 19-for-38 passing, he wasn't done an favors by a ground game that's failed to surpass 70 yards three times during the aforementioned four-game span. He'll look to get into a better groove this weekend against New England's league-worst pass defense (295.5 yards per game).