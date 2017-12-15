Osweiler completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts. He also rushed three times for 17 yards and another score and completed a two-point conversion pass.

Osweiler came on in relief of Trevor Siemian (shoulder) in the first quarter and directed an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his second possession, which he capped off with an 18-yard scoring scamper. The former second-round pick subsequently led marches of 79 and 67 yards that culminated in touchdown passes to Cody Latimer and Jeff Heuerman, respectively. Thursday's appearance was arguably the 27-year-old's best of 2017, and with news that Siemian is expected to miss the last two games of the season with his injury, Osweiler will have a chance to make positive impression heading into the offseason.