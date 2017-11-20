Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Throws for season high in yardage

Osweiler completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals. He also gained 24 yards on four carries.

Osweiler threw for a season high in yardage, but he completed just 55 percent of his passes and finished with an underwhelming six yards per attempt. He connected with Demaryius on a 17-yard touchdown to give his team a chance late in the fourth quarter, but even that wasn't enough to halt their six-game slide. Osweiler appears to have possession of the starting job for the time being, but one would have to wonder at what point the organization will elect to give Paxton Lynch an opportunity. An away game against the Raiders is next on the schedule.