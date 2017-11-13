Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Tosses touchdown in loss
Osweiler completed 18 of 33 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.
Osweiler held his own for most of the game but wasn't able to make the plays needed to give his team a chance to win -- especially when dueling a future Hall of Famer in Tom Brady. His performance was still an improvement from last week in Philadelphia, though, when Osweiler was markedly less accurate and got picked off twice. Even if he's able to hold onto the starting gig for another week, Osweiler won't be an advisable fantasy option in Week 11 against a Bengals secondary that's allowed the third-fewest passing yards per attempt this season (6.3).
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...