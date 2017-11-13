Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Tosses touchdown in loss

Osweiler completed 18 of 33 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.

Osweiler held his own for most of the game but wasn't able to make the plays needed to give his team a chance to win -- especially when dueling a future Hall of Famer in Tom Brady. His performance was still an improvement from last week in Philadelphia, though, when Osweiler was markedly less accurate and got picked off twice. Even if he's able to hold onto the starting gig for another week, Osweiler won't be an advisable fantasy option in Week 11 against a Bengals secondary that's allowed the third-fewest passing yards per attempt this season (6.3).