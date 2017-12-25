Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Turns ball over twice
Osweiler completed 22 of 38 passes for 193 yards and an interception during Sunday's 27-11 loss to Washington. He added a two-point conversion, 27 rushing yards and a fumble during the contest.
If you had to bet who out there on the field on Sunday was most likely to start for the Broncos next, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins might be the safer bet over Osweiler. Following a breakout game against Indy, Osweiler stumbled against Washington -- his fumble and pick late in the first half changing the course of the game. Osweiler has been the best of three poor performers for Denver this season, but figures to see a backup role in Week 17 while Denver tries to get one last look at Paxton Lynch before the offseason.
