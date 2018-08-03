Broncos' Bryce Bobo: Snags deal with Broncos

Bobo signed a contract with the Broncos on Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Although Bobo didn't get a contract in the first wave of UDFA deals, he has now received his shot at making a name for himself in the state where he played college ball. He remains a longshot to secure a 53-man roster spot out of camp, but a good showing during the preseason could make him a candidate for the practice squad.

