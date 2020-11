Callahan was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a foot injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Callahan entered the weekend questionable due to a foot injury, and it appears that he aggravated the issue at some point Sunday. A starting cornerback, Callahan has played nearly every snap on defense this season. Essang Bassey and Michael Ojemudia should both see an increase in reps with Callahan sidelined.