Callahan (foot) returned to practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Callahan missed practice all last week while he was nursing an injury to the same foot he fractured Dec. 12. Now seemingly healthy, the 27-year-old can resume preparing for a starting role in Denver's secondary. In 13 games with the Bears last season, Callahan recorded 45 total tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and 675 defensive snaps.

