Callahan (illness) was sent home Friday with a non-COVID-19 illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Callahan will need to feel better in a hurry in order to suit up Sunday. If he's unable to give it a go, Essang Bassey should see more snaps for a Denver cornerback corps that could also be without A.J. Bouye (hip).